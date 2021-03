Tycho started as a solo musical project from graphic designer and photographer Scott Hansen, but has since evolved into a full band. The exhilarating music triggers strong emotions, which is unusual for instrumental music; the band was built around its live shows and the "arcs of energy" that define its performances. This version of "Awake" provides a great example.

Watch Tycho's entire Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

