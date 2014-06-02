Wilco On World Cafe

After the demise of Uncle Tupelo in 1994, that band's two leaders went their separate ways. Jay Farrar struck out on his own with Son Volt, while Jeff Tweedy took the rest of Uncle Tupelo with him to form Wilco. This installment of Vintage Cafe is from 2009, the year Wilco released its eponymous seventh album.

Wilco(The Album) hearkens back to the band's alt-country roots and features a few guests, including singer-songwriter Feist. Here, the group plays a set of songs from Wilco (The Album). Feist even surprises the crowd, jumping in to perform her duet with Tweedy, "You and I."

This segment originally ran on July 31, 2009.

