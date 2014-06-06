How Do You Make New York's Mean Streets A Little Nicer?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting There.

About Janette Sadik-Khan's TEDTalk

Former New York City Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan says cities can tackle the challenges of tomorrow by completely re-imagining our streets today.

As commissioner of the NYC Department of Transportation under the Bloomberg administration, Janette Sadik-Khan was responsible for an aspect of the city that hides in plain sight: the streets, highways, bridges, signs and lights.

For six years she was responsible for some 6,300 miles of streets throughout the city's five boroughs. Sadik-Khan adopted a designer's approach to urban innovation: try an idea to see if it works; if it doesn't, try something else.

Under her watch, the city created pedestrian plazas, rapid bus transit, safe bike lanes and a bike share program.

