Guest DJ: Haim

Today's session is especially fun, as we've invited Este and Alana Haim to play DJ. With their sister Danielle (who was feeling under the weather), they comprise the members of the pop-rock band Haim, whose fame and acclaim have grown to new heights in recent years. Hailing from California's San Fernando Valley, Haim have been honing their talents and skills since they were kids performing in a family band with their parents. The sisters' debut album Days Are Gone came out last year, to the delight of critics and fans alike.

In this session, we asked them about their musical influences and preferences. They responded by picking nine of their favorites.

This segment was re-aired on August 28.

