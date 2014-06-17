Ages And Ages, 'Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)'

"In a lot of ways, I feel like this is the way our music is intended to be: inclusive, communal, and all together," Ages And Ages front man Tim Perry tells us in an email about his band's new video for the song "Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)."

The tear-inducing video was shot in a single live take in the living room of a friend's house. "We surrounded ourselves with friends, family (my mom is one of the violinists), and all of our favorite musicians from all of our favorite Portland bands," says Perry. "We reached out to people who'd inspired us over the years: other artists, activists, organizers. We reached out to Northwest Children's Choir. We reached out to PHAME, a choir of adults with disabilities. We reached out to a lot of other people we didn't know but wish we did. It was all over and done in four short hours. And it was one of the best days of my life."

"Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)" is the title track to Ages And Ages most recent album. You can see the group perform it and other cuts from the record in a recent Tiny Desk concert.

