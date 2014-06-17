© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ages And Ages, 'Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)'

By Robin Hilton
Published June 17, 2014 at 1:57 PM CDT

"In a lot of ways, I feel like this is the way our music is intended to be: inclusive, communal, and all together," Ages And Ages front man Tim Perry tells us in an email about his band's new video for the song "Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)."

The tear-inducing video was shot in a single live take in the living room of a friend's house. "We surrounded ourselves with friends, family (my mom is one of the violinists), and all of our favorite musicians from all of our favorite Portland bands," says Perry. "We reached out to people who'd inspired us over the years: other artists, activists, organizers. We reached out to Northwest Children's Choir. We reached out to PHAME, a choir of adults with disabilities. We reached out to a lot of other people we didn't know but wish we did. It was all over and done in four short hours. And it was one of the best days of my life."

"Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)" is the title track to Ages And Ages most recent album. You can see the group perform it and other cuts from the record in a recent Tiny Desk concert.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton