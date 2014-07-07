KEXP Presents: Chelsea Wolfe

With all the sunlight in Los Angeles, it's easy to overlook the beauty in the darkness there. Yet Chelsea Wolfe doesn't. The SoCal singer-songwriter has carved a unique place in the musical landscape with her epic "drone-metal-art-folk" style. On her recent third album, Pain Is Beauty, she takes a decidedly more electronic approach to her haunting sound, further highlighting her timeless singing, powerful arrangements and seductively mysterious aesthetic. For her recent acoustic tour, she stripped it all down, focusing on guitar and her ethereal voice, with accompaniment by co-producer and keyboardist Ben Chisholm and violinist Andrea Calderon. The result is more than words can describe. Embrace the dark in this gorgeous, swooning, candlelit KEXP studio session.

