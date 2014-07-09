Saintseneca On World Cafe

Saintseneca is an Ohio-based folk-rock band led by Zac Little. After releasing an album called Last in 2013, the group went through changes in personnel and direction leading up to the appropriately titled Dark Arc, which came out this spring.

For Dark Arc, the band worked with Mike Mogis, a producer and multi-instrumentalist who has left his mark on albums by Bright Eyes, Rilo Kiley and others. The result focuses on what Little jokingly describes as his "meditations on doom."

