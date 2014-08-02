No Lie: Shakira's 'Hips' Gets An Oxford Makeover

A group of undergraduate students in Oxford, England, must be pretty chuffed right now (that's how Brits say "pleased," by the way).

Why? They've managed to get the attention of Shakira, one of the biggest pop stars in the world:

Hey @ootboxford, we LOVE your a capella Shak medley! ¡Nos encanta este medley que han hecho @ootboxford! http://t.co/wzNCLruDYq ShakHQ — Shakira (@shakira) July 23, 2014

The video she retweeted is a saucy take on her hit "Hips Don't Lie" by the Oxford University a cappella group Out of the Blue. The single from the group's album Soul Sisters benefits Helen & Douglas House, a children's hospice in the U.K.

Two of the group's members, Ollie Nicholls and Marco Alessi, spoke with NPR's Scott Simon about their sudden worldwide fame, how they put together their dance moves, and some of the other artists they've covered.

Click on the audio link above to hear the full conversation, plus a snippet of one of their favorite covers, a "choral-esque" version of Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence."



