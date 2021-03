We madeplaylists of TED Radio Hour stories that will keep you curious about big ideas throughout the summer.

Pack up the car, hit the road, and turn up the TED Radio Hour. These stories will entertain you as get away from it all. On this playlist: taking advantage of a different kind of brain, learning to spot a liar, and figuring out how to stay happy when you don't get what you want.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.