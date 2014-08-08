Burt Bacharach On Piano Jazz

Burt Bacharach has written more than 600 songs and more than 70 Top 40 hits. In 1957, Bacharach met fellow songwriter Hal David, and the two began a collaboration that would result in some of the most memorable songs of their day.

In this Piano Jazzsession from 2005, Bacharach performs some of his most famous numbers, such as "What the World Needs Now Is Love" and "Close to You." Host Marian McPartland also offers up one of her signature musical portraits of Bacharach.

Originally recorded Nov. 4, 2005.

Set List

"Alfie" (Bacharach, David)

"I'll Never Fall In Love Again" (Bacharach, David)

"This Guy's In Love With You" (Bacharach, David)

"Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head" (Bacharach, David)

"What The World Needs Now Is Love" (Bacharach, David)

"Portrait Of Burt Bacharach" (McPartland)

"The Windows Of The World" (Bacharach, David)

"Close To You" (Bacharach, David)

