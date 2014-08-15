Drum Fill Friday, With Guest Host Matt Wilson

Drummer and bandleader Matt Wilson is one of jazz's most sought-after players; he's recorded on over 250 albums, not including those of his own three current bands. He's one of the music's great optimists as well, whose energy and good humor (on or off the drum stool) serves him well as a teacher, public radio host or general ambassador. His latest recording, Gathering Call, came out early this year.

We thought he'd make a great Quizmaster, so we asked him to pick this week's cuts. The next day he turned in a list that spans genres from TV themes to reggae and classic big band swing. "Man, this was a lot of fun!" he exclaimed over the phone.

As always, if you know a fill (or intro) or drummer you'd love to see featured in this quiz, let us know in the comments section, or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday. Good luck!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.