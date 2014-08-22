© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Christian McBride On Piano Jazz

By Grant Jackson
Published August 22, 2014 at 10:00 AM CDT
Christian McBride.

Bassist, bandleader and composer Christian McBride has been a presence in jazz for more than 20 years. A veteran Piano Jazz sideman, McBride has accompanied the likes of J.J. Johnson and Cassandra Wilson on the show.

In this Piano Jazzsession from 2001, McBride takes the spotlight as a dynamic composer and stylist who's leading a new generation of jazz players. He features his bass in duet with host Marian McPartland throughout the standard "Alone Together" and plays solo in his composition "Lullaby For A Ladybug."

Originally recorded May 2001.

Set List

  • "Alone Together" (Dietz, Schwartz)

  • "Billie's Bounce" (Parker)

  • "Dolphin Dance" (Hancock)

  • "Lullaby For A Ladybug" (McBride)

  • "Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea" (Arlen, Koehler)

  • "Midnight Sun" (Burke, Hampton, Mercer)

  • "Sonnymoon For Two" (Rollins)

