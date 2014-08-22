Christian McBride On Piano Jazz

Bassist, bandleader and composer Christian McBride has been a presence in jazz for more than 20 years. A veteran Piano Jazz sideman, McBride has accompanied the likes of J.J. Johnson and Cassandra Wilson on the show.

In this Piano Jazzsession from 2001, McBride takes the spotlight as a dynamic composer and stylist who's leading a new generation of jazz players. He features his bass in duet with host Marian McPartland throughout the standard "Alone Together" and plays solo in his composition "Lullaby For A Ladybug."

Originally recorded May 2001.

Set List

"Alone Together" (Dietz, Schwartz)

"Billie's Bounce" (Parker)

"Dolphin Dance" (Hancock)

"Lullaby For A Ladybug" (McBride)

"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea" (Arlen, Koehler)

"Midnight Sun" (Burke, Hampton, Mercer)

"Sonnymoon For Two" (Rollins)

