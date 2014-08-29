Alice Boman, 'Be Mine'

Take a deep breath, in black & white. Alice Boman's fragile singing, mixed with ethereal images from the Swedish countryside, make for a small laptop vacation, in her new video for the song "Be Mine."

Filmmaker Anders Weberg, know for his "slow cinema" films with running times of literally hundreds of hours, directed the video. Unlike his more elaborate projects, he used a cellphone to shoot, with a run time under three-and-a-half minutes.

Alice Boman is also bit of a minimalist, making spare lo fidelity music. "Be Mine" first appeared on her EP II, which came out earlier this year. Boman is also about to come to the U.S. for a tour, and I know I'll make a trip to my local club to hear her remarkable voice.

