Arts & Culture

Alice Boman, 'Be Mine'

By Bob Boilen
Published August 29, 2014 at 12:03 PM CDT

Take a deep breath, in black & white. Alice Boman's fragile singing, mixed with ethereal images from the Swedish countryside, make for a small laptop vacation, in her new video for the song "Be Mine."

Filmmaker Anders Weberg, know for his "slow cinema" films with running times of literally hundreds of hours, directed the video. Unlike his more elaborate projects, he used a cellphone to shoot, with a run time under three-and-a-half minutes.

Alice Boman is also bit of a minimalist, making spare lo fidelity music. "Be Mine" first appeared on her EP II, which came out earlier this year. Boman is also about to come to the U.S. for a tour, and I know I'll make a trip to my local club to hear her remarkable voice.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
