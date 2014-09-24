Sturgill Simpson On World Cafe

World Cafe is recording sets live from the campground stage at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, which has spawned past recordings by The Felice Brothers, Deer Tick and John Fullbright. This set, by country singer Sturgill Simpson on August 14, is one of the best yet.

Simpson's Waylon Jennings-style baritone stood out on his first album, 2013's High Top Mountain, but he really came into his own on this year's Metamodern Sounds In Country Music. In fact, since World Cafe recorded this performance, Simpson was named Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2014 Americana Awards.

