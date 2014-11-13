© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Very Very Henry Threadgill

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center
Published November 13, 2014 at 12:42 AM CST
1 of 11  — Henry Threadgill conducts vocalist Fay Victor and the Society Situation Dance Band.
2 of 11  — Henry Threadgill addresses the crowd with Jason Moran on day one of the two-day event.
3 of 11  — Saxophonists Darius Jones (left) and Steve Lehman perform music from the repertoire of the band Air, as Jason Moran watches on.
4 of 11  — Both Pheeroan akLaff (left) and JT Lewis were on hand to perform the music of the Henry Threadgill Sextett, an ensemble which featured two drummers.
5 of 11  — The band Harriet Tubman, three musicians who have all had experience in Threadgill's ensembles, devised its own tribute to their mutual hero.
6 of 11  — Frank Lacy (left) entertains a group of Very Very Threadgill performers backstage at Harlem Stage.
7 of 11  — Saxophonist Greg Osby joined pianist Jason Moran to perform two of Threadgill's compositions in a spare setting.
8 of 11  — Jason Moran.
9 of 11  — Henry Threadgill studies a score in his dressing room.
10 of 11  — Pyeng Threadgill, the daughter of Henry Threadgill, appears with the Society Situation Dance Band.
11 of 11  — The Harlem Stage Gatehouse crowd was encouraged to get up for the Society Situation Dance Band.
Henry Threadgill's music has always pushed boundaries. Two tubas with two guitars, a "sextett" with seven members, a free-improvising trio with an instrument made of hubcaps, a dance orchestra: Nothing is off the table.

The saxophonist, flutist and composer turned 70 this year. To celebrate, Harlem Stage presented a special two-day concert through the lens of his various groundbreaking ensembles, curated by pianist Jason Moran. Threadgill watched from the audience as dozens of musicians from all throughout his trajectory gathered in Harlem Stage's unique uptown venue to present a rare retrospective of his work.

Credits

Special thanks to Harlem Stage. Funding for the production of Very Very Threadgill was made possible by the generous support provided by the Mitzi and Warren Eisenberg Family Foundation, Roland Augustine and Lawrence Luhring, Lonti Ebers and Bruce Flatt, Deborah and Ronald Eisenberg Family Foundation, Susan and Leonard Feinstein Foundation, Connie and Jack Tilton, and Monica and David Zwirner.

Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

Arts & Culture