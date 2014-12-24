© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Thistle & Shamrock: Nollaig

Published December 24, 2014 at 1:53 PM CST
Fiona Ritchie and Cerys Matthews at the BBC Music studios.
Enter the spirit of a traditional Scottish, Irish and Welsh Yuletide this week with Fiona Ritchie and special guest Cerys Matthews. The Welsh singer-songwriter and broadcaster has recorded "A Child's Christmas in Wales" by Dylan Thomas to mark the poet's centenary year. Matthews tells Fiona about the project, set to music she co-wrote with Mason Neely, and narrates excerpts from this timeless holiday classic. You'll also hear a set of reels played by fiddler Eileen Ivers, including "Christmas Eve."

