Arts & Culture

Hard Living In The Big Easy: Housing Costs Push Musicians Out Of New Orleans

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Nick Michael
Published February 2, 2017 at 11:43 AM CST

Jazz vocalist John Boutté feels he can no longer afford to live in his hometown of New Orleans. He's not alone. Rising housing costs are pushing many musicians and service workers — the backbone of New Orleans' tourism economy — further and further outside the city limits. This suburbanization of the working class poses more than an inconvenience: It's fraying the culture of New Orleans and splintering the very neighborhoods that have nurtured the city's music for decades.

CREDITS

Producers: Nick Michael, Alex Ariff, Josie Holtzman, Colin Marshall; Editors: Nick Michael, Morgan Noelle Smith; Supervising Sound Editor: Suraya Mohamed; Sound Effects: Bronson Arcuri; Motion Graphics: CJ Riculan; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Nick Michael, Kathleen Flynn; Doc Audio: Alex Ariff, Josie Holtzman, Nick Michael; Production Assistants: Nikki Boliaux, Claire Hannah Collins; Host: Christian McBride; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producer, Radio: Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundmann, Amy Niles; Funded in party by: The Argus Fund, Doris Duke Foundation, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Wyncote Foundation.

Arts & CultureNPR News
Nick Michael
Nick Michael is the Acting Supervising Editor for Video at NPR. He joined NPR in 2014 as the lead video producer for Jazz Night in America, NPR's first program with companion radio and video content. Jazz Night's 2017 portfolio earned a Peabody nomination and a Webby Award for Online Film & Video. Since then, he has co-managed the growth of NPR's award-winning video team, highlights of which include co-crafting the look of NPR's signature interviews with President Obama, leading NPR's experimentation with 360 video and audio and coordinating 22 filmmakers across the country to document 2017's solar eclipse. Before NPR, Michael co-founded 1504, a creative video studio now based in Birmingham, Ala. He earned a masters in photojournalism at the Missouri School of Journalism.
