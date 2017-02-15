© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Agnes Obel: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 15, 2017 at 8:00 AM CST

Agnes Obel, a Danish singer and writer of deeply alluring music, brought her work into what you could call its opposite — an office in the daylight. While the setting is a bit contrary to her carefully plotted, vocally dense songs, she mapped out a strategy which included her own reverb and monitor mix in the (successful, I think) hope of giving the Tiny Desk an aesthetic more suitable to these focused and powerful songs.

And so, today we have Agnes Obel performing three songs from the enchanting Citizen of Glassalongside her band — keeping it sonically spare with just the right touch of keyboard and cello.

Citizens of Glass is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "It's Happening Again"

  • "Golden Green"

  • "Stone"

    • Musicians

    Agnes Obel (vocals, keys); Charlotte Danhier (keys, backup vocals); Kristina Koropecki (cello, backup vocals); Marianne Lewandowski (backup vocals, percussion)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Becky Harlan, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Jenny Gathright; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

