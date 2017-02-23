© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Gabriel Garzón-Montano, 'Crawl' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published February 23, 2017 at 12:00 PM CST

Gabriel Garzón-Montano is one of the most promising new artists of 2017. His full-length debut on Los Angeles label Stones Throw, Jardín, is a solid listen from front to back, and his sexy, soulful songs have been a favorite on KCRW's airwaves. He and his drummer performed our current favorite, "Crawl," live in our studio.

SET LIST

  • "Crawl"

    Jason Bentley
