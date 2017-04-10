© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

My Birthday Gift: A Large Clown Singing A Mashup Of The Who And Johnny Cash

By Bob Boilen
Published April 10, 2017 at 1:08 PM CDT

Clowns and birthdays can fun or scary, depending on your life experience.

Since it's my birthday, I thought I'd share this recent video of — a 6'8" renaissance clown (he sings, he cooks...) named Mike Geier — performing this funny/scary version of The Who's "Pinball Wizard" to the tune of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues."

Who knows what the next year will bring...

In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
