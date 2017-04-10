My Birthday Gift: A Large Clown Singing A Mashup Of The Who And Johnny Cash

Clowns and birthdays can fun or scary, depending on your life experience.

Since it's my birthday, I thought I'd share this recent video of — a 6'8" renaissance clown (he sings, he cooks...) named Mike Geier — performing this funny/scary version of The Who's "Pinball Wizard" to the tune of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues."

Who knows what the next year will bring...

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.