Fetty Wap Teases 'King Zoo' With New Single, 'Aye'

Did you know Fetty Wap played Martin Shkreli's office Christmas party in 2015?

It's true. The infamous investor troll and pharma bro — who purchased the only copy of Wu-Tang Clan's last album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, for an alleged $2 million before telling the legendary group to piss off — ponied up to have Fetty play Touring Pharmaceuticals' private company holiday party that same year.

Then, as he's wont to do, Shkreli talked trash about it. "Typically you would say, 'As an average fan, I can't get Fetty Wap to give me a personal concert.' The reality is, sure you could. You know, at the right price these guys basically will do anything," he told Bloomberg BusinessWeek at the time.

The thought of Fetty auto crooning his heart out for the Wall Street cheat who jacked up the price of a popular AIDS drug by 5,000 percent sounds almost as post-apocalyptic as the Patterson, New Jersey rapper's new video. Released today, "Aye" is straight out of Mad Max territory and features Fetty cast as the rap renegade who gets the girl and the glory. It's the first single from his forthcoming sophomore album King Zoo, to be released by RGF/300 Entertainment June 7 for public consumption. Take that, Martin Shkreli.

