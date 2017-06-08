© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Gov't Mule On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 8, 2017 at 4:30 PM CDT
Gov't Mule is Warren Haynes, Matt Abst, Danny Louis and Jorgen Carlsson.
Gov't Mule recently released its 10th album,Revolution Come...Revolution Go, recorded mostly during sessions in Austin, Texas. The original trio — guitarist and singer Warren Haynes, the late bassist Allen Woody and drummer Matt Abts — started playing as a side project in 1994, when Haynes and Woody were members of The Allman Brothers Band. After Woody died, the band took its time finding the right permanent bassist; Jorgen Carlsson joined the band in 2008.

The live music in this session was recorded during the recent Non-COMMvention in Philadelphia. My interview with Haynes took place May 30, just a few days after Gregg Allman's death. Haynes, who had two long stints in the Allman Brothers Band — first from 1989 to 1997 and later from 2000 to 2014 — had been a close friend of Allman's, and he speaks about their relationship in this interview. Hear the full session in the player above.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
