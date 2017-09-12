Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Radiohead's OKNOTOK, a 20th-anniversary reissue of OK Computer, has given us so many gifts — B-sides, unreleased tracks, a fancy hardcover book, and more mysteries to unravel, as is Radiohead's wont.

One of those unreleased tracks, "Lift," has been around in some form or another for over two decades, and here gets a video directed by Oscar Hudson. Leave it to Radiohead, however, to take a straightforward joke — Thom Yorke rides a lift for the song "Lift" — and make it surreal.

The band has been visually prolific this year: "Lift" joins the videos it released for "Man of War" and "I Promise" (just ahead of a fabulous turn at Glastonbury) this past June, which were equally clever and cheeky.

OKNOTOK is out now.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.