Godflesh, The Mutants Of Industrial Metal, Return With 'Post Self'

When we last left Godflesh, the mecha-mutants of industrial metal had returned after more than a decade with 2014's devastatingly nasty A World Lit Only By Fire. It was one of those reunion albums that wasn't only better than it should've been, but a reclamation and reinvention for Justin Broadrick and G.C. Green.

The duo today announces Post Self with the bruising title track. With a piledriver of a boom-bap drum-machine beat and swirling guitar riffs, it's Godflesh through the atmospherically bleak post-punk lens of Killing Joke.

Post Self comes out Nov. 17 on Avalanche Recordings. Track list below:

"Post Self"

" Parasite"

"No Body"

"Mirror Of Finite Light"

"Be God"

"The Cyclic End"

"Pre Self"

"Mortality Sorrow"

"In Your Shadow"

"The Infinite End"

