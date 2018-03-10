Not My Job: We Quiz Economist Austan Goolsbee On Home Economics

The economy is so confusing. What are these new tariffs on steel and aluminum? Why does the stock market keep going up? What happened to all my money? And since the current economic adviser to the president just quit, we thought we'd invite on a guy who used to have the job to try and help us make sense of it.

Austan Goolsbee served on the Council of Economic Advisers during the Barack Obama administration, eventually becoming its chairperson. Since he studies actual economics, we invited him back to the show to ask him three questions about ... home economics.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.