Public radio stations present six artists at the Austin Convention Center Stage, from 12-6 p.m. CT.

LIVE SCHEDULE (all times CT)

12 p.m.: Sunflower Bean

1 p.m.: Lo Moon

2 p.m.: Natalie Prass

3 p.m.: Nikki Lane

4 p.m.: Mélat

5 p.m.: The Shacks

