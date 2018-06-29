VIDEO: 10-Year-Old 'DJ Switch' From Ghana Will Melt Your Heart

"Forget all your worries and let's party."

It's an irresistible command from a 10-year-old girl standing on a box behind a DJ booth, tapping her feet and shaking her hips.

Her name is Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, also known as DJ Switch, and she's the subject of a video released on Monday by BBC News Africa. It currently has 8.3 million views on Facebook and nearly 4.5 million views on Twitter.

According to her , Tandoh is from Suaman Dadieso in the western region of Ghana. Even before the BBC video, she's had her share of fame. Last year, she won top prize on a TV program in Ghana called TV3 Talented Kids. In April, she dropped this music video collab with her mama (who has a lovely voice!) called "Deceiver." And in May, she deejayed at the Ghana DJ Awards, entering the stage on a horse and a pink-feathered jacket.

In addition to her DJ chops, she also raps, dances and plays trumpet and keyboards. She loves school and would like to be a gynecologist when she grows up "to help women," she told the BBC. Oh, and her favorite food, according to her website, is "rice ball with ground nut soup."

"I picked the name DJ Switch because I switch up people's happiness," she told the BBC.

She certainly made the editors at Goats and Soda smile. And we hope she'll make you smile, too.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.