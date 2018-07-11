© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Childish Gambino Wants To Dominate This Summer And Who Are We To Deny?

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 11, 2018 at 10:10 AM CDT
The same team behind "This is America" is back for two new Childish Gambino songs.
The same team behind "This is America" is back for two new Childish Gambino songs.

Somewhere at Donald Glover HQ, decked out in Gucci formals and the comfiest of loafers, I can imagine one of the busiest entertainers in America musing, "I got Atlanta. Lando Calrissian was the best thing about Solo (don't @ me). 'This Is America,' a noisy barrage of symbolism and chaos, is an unlikely (but truly bangin') contender for the song of the summer. What else can I give the people to make this summer just a little bit more 'Donald Glover'?"

How about two new Childish Gambino songs? If you have any doubt of the vibe intended, it's literally in the titles: "Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer." Co-written and co-produced by Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson, the same folks behind "This Is America," both tracks have that far-away, steamy gaze — soft bops that simmer in steel drums, synths pads and the most gentle of guitar strums.

The bigger question now: Is this roséwave?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich