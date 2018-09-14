Can't Bear More News? Take A Break With Funny Wildlife Furtography

Sometimes wildlife photographers capture images that are awe-inspiring, thought-provoking, dramatic, emotional.

And sometimes, they catch one moose sticking its tongue out at another.

Yes, it's that time of the year — time for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

The highlight the most amusing animal pictures of the year, to draw attention to wildlife conservation.

Last year's winner was a tiny owl falling off a branch. The year before, a fox diving face-first into the snow.

This year's winner will be announced in November, but the 41 finalists have been posted now — and if you visit the contest website, you can have a say in the "people's choice award."

What'll it be? A bored owl? An ashamed bird? A moose clearly crooning a tuneful melody?

Sometimes, a miracle of timing and alignment results in wildlife photos that sound more like the Magic Kingdom than the animal kingdom: a rhino in a peacock-color tutu and a hyena with wings. Two bear cubs dancing the tango, and two deer in a very solemn waltz — or maybe a height-measuring contest.

In other cases, the photos are feats of captioning, as much as photography.

A big-beaked bird yelling right in the face of another: "I GUESS THE HONEYMOON IS OVER."

A hippo chomping down on another hippo's rear: "Should Have Gone To Specsavers."

But, much like a polar bear doing yoga or a squirrel in a split, some of the puns are a bit of a stretch. Like the "Wildlife PhotograBear."

Take a look for yourself. Winners will be announced Nov. 15.

