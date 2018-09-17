© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Emmys Red Carpet Highlights: A Look At The Fashion

By Nicole Werbeck,
Alexander McCall
Published September 17, 2018 at 7:10 PM CDT
Issa Rae
Issa Rae

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing Monday night on NBC. But before presenters took to rattling off nominees, before award winners began their acceptance speeches — even before this year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update fame, started cracking jokes — the stars first streamed down the red carpet. Here's a look at what they wore.

Comedian Trevor Noah
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
Tiffany Haddish
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater.
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Actior Gaten Matarazzo
Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Actor Jenifer Lewis
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Actor Kristen Bell
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown
Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Deon Cole
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Renee Bargh
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
Adina Porter
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews
Steve Granitz / WireImage
/
Actor Kayli Carter
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Logan Shroyer
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Michelle Wolf
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Trae Patton/NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Rocsi Diaz
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
/
Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
/
Angela Sarafyan
Kyle Grillot / Reuters
/
Nicole Werbeck
Alexander McCall
Alexander McCall is an associate editor on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders, where he edits long-form interviews and books guests such as Kathy Griffin, explores topics ranging from Area 51 to the ubiquity of athleisure, and contributes to the show's enterprise reporting on topics such as art in the age of Instagram and drag culture.