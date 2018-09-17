Emmys Red Carpet Highlights: A Look At The Fashion

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing Monday night on NBC. But before presenters took to rattling off nominees, before award winners began their acceptance speeches — even before this year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update fame, started cracking jokes — the stars first streamed down the red carpet. Here's a look at what they wore.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Comedian Trevor Noah

Jordan Strauss / AP / Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Tiffany Haddish

Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater.

Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actior Gaten Matarazzo

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez

Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actor Jenifer Lewis

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actor Kristen Bell

Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Deon Cole

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Renee Bargh

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Adina Porter

Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Steve Granitz / WireImage / RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews

Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actor Kayli Carter

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Logan Shroyer

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Michelle Wolf

Trae Patton/NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Rocsi Diaz

Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy