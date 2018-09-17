Emmys Red Carpet Highlights: A Look At The Fashion

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing Monday night on NBC. But before presenters took to rattling off nominees, before award winners began their acceptance speeches — even before this year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update fame, started cracking jokes — the stars first streamed down the red carpet. Here's a look at what they wore.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Alexander McCall is an associate editor on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders, where he edits long-form interviews and books guests such as Kathy Griffin, explores topics ranging from Area 51 to the ubiquity of athleisure, and contributes to the show's enterprise reporting on topics such as art in the age of Instagram and drag culture.