Watch The McCrary Sisters Gospel Roots Of Rock And Soul Concert

The McCrary Sisters – Ann, Deborah, Regina and Alfreda – dazzled a packed house on Saturday evening, Sept. 22nd at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. It was the latest concert in the series. The daughters of Baptist preacher Reverend Samuel H. "Sam" McCrary, a founding member of The Fairfield Four, who were featured in a previous gospel roots show, delivered a 11-song, 90 minute set of gospel and gospel-influenced soul and R&B.

Individually and collectively, the McCrary Sisters have sung with numerous gospel and secular artists including Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Roger Daltrey, The Winans, Bobby Jones, Eric Church, Isaac Hayes, Kirk Franklin, Jack White, Margo Price, Elvis Presley, The Staple Singers, The War and Treaty and dozens more. Recently, at the annual Americana Music Festival held in Nashville, the sisters were a fundamental part of the house band that sang backup at the awards ceremony in the Ryman Auditorium.

At the show in Philadelphia, the sisters were backed by an impressive four piece band. The sisters got the show underway with "Mighty Fine Time," a rousing take on James Brown's "Funky Good Time" and slid into some original gospel songs including "Brand New Day," "Stones," and the get-up-out-of-your-seat tune, "David Dance." They delivered an illuminating version of "Amazing Grace," a funky, in the pocket cover of Sly & The Family Stone's "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)," and closed with The Staple Singers' "I'll Take You There," that once again, got the audience up and dancing.

Set List

"Mighty Good Time"

"Brand New Day"

"He Cares"

"Stones"

"Amazing Grace"

"David Dance"

"Victory/Let It Go"

"Help Me"

"Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)"

"Train"

"I'll Take You There"

