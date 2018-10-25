Watch Kacey Musgraves' Quietly Exquisite Cover Of Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know'

Kacey Musgraves can sing just about any song, can't she? "No Scrubs"? Nailed it. That cosmic country cover of "Crazy" she played while on tour with Harry Styles this past summer? * Chef's kiss *

So during Musgraves' U.K. tour, she and her band stopped by BBC Radio 2's Piano Room — so named for the instrument Sir Elton John donated — to show a little love for some mid-2000s Britpop, namely with a quietly exquisite version of Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know." The swooning piano-rocker is stripped down to banjo, pizzicato cello and sparsely decorative piano. Musgraves' touching vocal performance transforms Keane's croon into a lullaby.

Musgraves also gave a piano-led performance of Golden Hour's closing track, "Rainbow."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.