28 Trombonists Play 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Amid all the Internet is capable of — instant news updates, ranking everything from albums to influential artists, exacerbating our FOMO — a pure-hearted collaboration occasionally arises to remind us why we're all still here, clicking around. Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," performed by 28 trombonists, is the Internet content you didn't know you needed today.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" covers are plentiful enough that choosing only a few to highlight would be impossible, although this toddler and this Green Day concert come to mind. Recorded during the 2018 , this brass choir elevates the cover game. The mournful slide of the trombone — a highlight during the ballad-like verses — and the brassy, anthemic crescendo after the head-banging bridge creates a unexpectedly heartening rendition of the rocking original.

The video was produced by Christopher Bill, a trombonist and prolific YouTuber, to draw attention to next year's International Trombone Festival. How effective is this video as a call to enroll? Let's just say the organizers might find a few beginners in the mix this summer, newly inspired to take up the instrument.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.