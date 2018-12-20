Justin Chang's Favorite Movies Of 2018 — In A Series Of 6 Cinematic Pairings

So many of my favorite films this year seemed to be in close conversation with each other that it didn't make sense, in the end, for me to separate them. So I didn't. Here are my 12 favorite movies of 2018, listed as a series of themed pairings.You can read my full write-ups of these pairings here, or find a simple list below:

1. Burningand 2. First Reformed

3.Zamaand 4. Black Panther

5.Private Life and 6. If Beale Street Could Talk

7. The Riderand 8. Western

9. Shoplifters and 10. Happy as Lazzaro

11.The Favourite and 12. Madeline's Madeline

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.