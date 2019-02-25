© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Guest DJ: Nilüfer Yanya

By Bob Boilen
Published February 25, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST
<em>Miss Universe</em>, the debut album from Nilufer Yanya, is out March 22 on ATO.
<em>Miss Universe</em>, the debut album from Nilufer Yanya, is out March 22 on ATO.

As of early 2019, you may not know the music Nilüfer Yanya, but by the end of 2019, she just may be a household name. The young, British singer is about to release her debut full-length, Miss Universe. The songs on this album are filled with melodies that won't let go; and though this is a poppier record than I usually go for, her guitar playing keeps it earthy for me. Miss Universe is also filled with small, humorous interstitial bits. You'll hear a taste of this during our conversation.

On this Guest DJ edition of All Songs Considered, Nilüfer talks about learning the guitar lines in songs by The Libertines as a kid, hearing her Turkish dad's love for Turkish music, her artist mom's encouragement to be a musician and the school where Nilüfer and her friends became musical companions.

You can hear the full conversation with the link at the top of the page and hear full versions of the songs we discussed in the playlist below.

Nilüfer Yanya's debut albumMiss Universeis out March 22 on ATO Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen