© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On March 1

By Robin Hilton
Published March 1, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST
<em>Grey Area </em>from the rapper Little Simz is on our short list for the best albums out on March 1.
<em>Grey Area </em>from the rapper Little Simz is on our short list for the best albums out on March 1.

Our sprint through this week's best new albums includes Grey Areafrom the UK rapper Little Simz, Weezer's self-titled "Black Album," the foot-stompers of Hozier, country crooner Dee White and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, Sidney Madden and Jewly Hight as they share their picks for the best albums out on March 1.

Featured Albums:

  • Little Simz: Grey Area
    Featured Song: "Offence"

  • Hand Habits: Placeholder
    Featured Song: "Can't Calm Down"

  • Weezer: Weezer (The "Black Album")
    Featured Song: "Piece of Cake"

  • Hozier: Wasteland, Baby!
    Featured Song: "Nobody"

  • Dee White: Southern Gentleman
    Featured Song: "Oh No"

  • Living Hour: Softer Faces
    Featured Song: "Bottom Step"

    • Other Notable Releases For March 1:2 Chainz: Rap or Go to the League; Delicate Steve: Till I BurnUp; Durand Jones & The Indications: American Love Call; The Japanese House: Good At Falling; Sun Kil Moon: I Also Want to Die in New Orleans; Westkust: Westkust; Yves Jarvis: The Same But Different.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton