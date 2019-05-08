Station Breaks: The Best New Songs From NPR Music Stations

It's the May edition of Station Breaks,ourmonthly list featuring a diverse selection of new music all hand-picked by NPR's public radio music stations.

Songs on this list are also available to stream on the NPR Slingshot Spotify playlist and the NPR Slingshot Apple Music playlist at the bottom of the page. Enjoy these new songs from emerging bands you might not know.

The Bishops, "Truffle Trap"

‪This young Austin-based outfit makes the most out of its family's natural knack for songwriting by offering a sleek, infectious package of R&B and hip-hop. —Jack Anderson, - Austin, TX‬

Elly Swope, "Idea"

On her impressive solo debut EP, It Feels The Same Everytime, veteran multi-instrumentalist Elly Swope proves that she's more than capable of carrying a band alone. "Idea" is the best of the bunch: It's a blistering, twisting rock song that keeps listeners on their toes and wanting more. —Jerad Walker,OPB Music- Portland, OR

Daniel Norgren, "Rolling Rolling Rolling"

This song, about looking out a window and thinking about mowing the lawn, is so laid back, it will have you staring out a window thinking about mowing the lawn. — Justin Barney,- Milwaukee, WI

Darlingside, "Best Of The Best Of Times"

This video makes every frame count as the infectiously joyful choreography reflects the bright, intricately arranged, sweeping orchestration of Darlingside's refreshing "Best of the Best of Times." — Adam Harris,Mountain Stage- Charleston, WV

Dirty Honey, "When I'm Gone"

Don't believe anyone if they tell you rock is dead. Dirty Honey rock in the best possible way with a nod towards the most legendary legacy bands. This is tomorrow's classic rock today. Turn it up. — Bruce Warren,- Philadelphia, PA

Future Teens, "Emotional Bachelor"

"Emotional Bachelor" is a pensive song about trying to balance the emotional debts that come from a lost connection with someone. — Stacy Buchanan,- Boston, MA

The Infamous Stringdusters, "Rise Sun"

"Rise Sun" finds Sarah Siskind co-writing with The Infamous Stringdusters, who deliver joy via vocals, fiddle and a glorious a capella finish to a progressive bluegrass message of serenity. —Jessie Scott, - Nashville, TN

Jake Xerxes Fussell, "The River St. Johns"

North Carolina's Jake Xerxes Fussell is a master re-interpreter of folk music and on 'The River St. Johns" he spins an old fishmonger's cry into a beautiful and dreamy earworm. —Brian Burns, -Raleigh-Durham, NC

jerei, "Livin'"

St. Louis rapper jerei dropped this song with Cinco de Mayo just around the corner. Flamenco guitar over skittering beats is the perfect distillation of how the city celebrates. — KE Luther, - St. Louis, MO

Bindley Hardware Company, "Strange Time"

Pittsburgh's Jon Bindley claims Townes Van Zandt and John Prine among his influences, but I hear some of the tenderness of Gram Parsons and the more modern alt-country sounds of Jason Isbell in this new song from his band, Bindley Hardware Company. — Liz Felix,- Pittsburgh, PA

Lewis Jordan, "The Revolution Will Not Be Liked"

Lewis Jordan's "The Revolution Will Not Be Liked" pays homage to a Gil Scott-Heron masterpiece with a bit of a 21st century, digital era update and prophesy. — J. Michael Harrison,- Philadelphia, PA

Middle Kids, "Real Thing"

The "Australian Invasion" gains more momentum in 2019 with help from Aussie band Middle Kids and their indie rock anthem about young love. The band's second EP comes out this month with "Real Thing" leading the way. —Amy Miller, - Dallas, Fort Worth, TX

Peter Perrett, "Once Is Enough"

An effortless gem whose only sin, at about two and a half minutes, is being over too soon. The track comes from Humanworld, the follow up to the veteran English rocker's solo debut of two years ago. — Eric Holland,- New York City, NY

Shey Baba, "Requiem / I Want It All"

A modest fellow, very deliberate in his process, Shey Baba seems to still be coming to terms with his own super powers. On "I Want It All," his soaring vocals sweep over a lyrical Fleet Foxes guitar loop, while big percussion adds high drama to make for an aspirational anthem for a life well-lived. —Jason Bentley, - Santa Monica, CA

Sonia Barcelona, "Violent Water"

The video for Sonia Barcelona's "Violent Water" takes you on an aesthetically explosive and hauntingly beautiful journey to the depths of the sea. Don't let the stunning video distract you from the song, as it too represents a woman with endless talents. —Malayna Joy, Gia DeSantis, David HadelNV89 - Reno/Las Vegas, NV

Terror Jr, "Terrified"

This year, Terror Jr released its debut album, a 15-song set of darkly-tinted pop gems, and the songwriting prowess displayed in "Terrified" is kinda scary. – Troy Schulze, Houston Public Media- Houston, TX

