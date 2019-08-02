© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For August 2

By Stephen Thompson,
Lyndsey McKenna
Published August 2, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
Clairo's debut album <em>Immunity</em> is featured on <em>All Songs Considered</em>'s list of the best albums out August 2.
The dog days of summer are fully upon us, but new album releases are still coming in hot. Chance The Rapper finally released his sprawling, long-awaited "debut album" — though that technically happened last week, just hours after New Music Friday dropped — while Ty Segall dropped his umpteenth full-length effort and Clairo served up some breezily lo-fi Gen-Z irreverence. Rounding out this week's list: Kentucky roots-country bliss from Tyler Childers, Cross Record's dreamy debut album and an Iron & Wine- and Frank Ocean-inspired record from Penny & Sparrow. NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna joins Stephen Thompson as they discuss the best new albums out August 2.

Featured Albums:

  • Clairo: Immunity
    Featured Song: "Bags"

  • Tyler Childers: Country Squire
    Featured Song: "Country Squire"

  • Cross Record: Cross Record
    Featured Song: "Licorice"

  • Ty Segall: First Taste
    Featured Song: "Taste"

  • Penny & Sparrow: Finch
    Featured Song: "Don't Wanna Be Without Ya"

  • Chance The Rapper: The Big Day
    Featured Song: "Do You Remember"

    • Other notable releases for August 2:My Morning Jacket, The Tennessee Fire: 20th Anniversary Edition; Lil Durk, Love Songs 4 The Streets II; The Bird and the Bee, Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen.

