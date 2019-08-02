New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For August 2

The dog days of summer are fully upon us, but new album releases are still coming in hot. Chance The Rapper finally released his sprawling, long-awaited "debut album" — though that technically happened last week, just hours after New Music Friday dropped — while Ty Segall dropped his umpteenth full-length effort and Clairo served up some breezily lo-fi Gen-Z irreverence. Rounding out this week's list: Kentucky roots-country bliss from Tyler Childers, Cross Record's dreamy debut album and an Iron & Wine- and Frank Ocean-inspired record from Penny & Sparrow. NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna joins Stephen Thompson as they discuss the best new albums out August 2.

Featured Albums:

Clairo: Immunity

Featured Song: "Bags"

Tyler Childers: Country Squire

Featured Song: "Country Squire"

Cross Record: Cross Record

Featured Song: "Licorice"

Ty Segall: First Taste

Featured Song: "Taste"

Penny & Sparrow: Finch

Featured Song: "Don't Wanna Be Without Ya"

Chance The Rapper: The Big Day

Featured Song: "Do You Remember"

Other notable releases for August 2:My Morning Jacket, The Tennessee Fire: 20th Anniversary Edition; Lil Durk, Love Songs 4 The Streets II; The Bird and the Bee, Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen.

