September saw solo debut albums from women who have helped redefine their respective scenes: Brittany Howard's genre-agonistic (but wholly Brittany Howard) Jaime and The Highwomen's self-titled shot across country music's bow, featuring Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. But we also heard stylistic about-faces from Jenny Hval and Sturgill Simpson, both restless artists who love to provoke.

Below you'll find an alphabetized list of NPR Music's top 10 albums of September 2019. Be sure to check out our top 20 songs from the month as well.

