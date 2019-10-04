Kiss To Perform For Sharks In Australia

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Matt Waller operates tours off the coast of Australia. He plays rock music on underwater speakers for great white sharks.

MATT WALLER: The vibration goes out and brings the sharks in from great distances, and everybody has a great day.

He and the rock band KISS are taking their show under the sea for a live concert. The charity event with Airbnb next month is open to eight people and all sharks. No word on how KISS' makeup is going to hold up underwater.