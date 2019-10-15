NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When life gives you avocados, make guacamole. That's what the Pokini family of Maui did after they won a Guinness world record for the world's heaviest avocado. A typical avocado weighs less than half a pound; the one they grew was more than 5 1/2 pounds. It looked more like a watermelon than an avocado. And it seems like there's no end to their ambition. Mark Pokini told The Maui News, I'm still going to be watching that tree. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.