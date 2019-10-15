© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

When Life Gives You Avocados, Make Guacamole?

Published October 15, 2019 at 5:26 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When life gives you avocados, make guacamole. That's what the Pokini family of Maui did after they won a Guinness world record for the world's heaviest avocado. A typical avocado weighs less than half a pound; the one they grew was more than 5 1/2 pounds. It looked more like a watermelon than an avocado. And it seems like there's no end to their ambition. Mark Pokini told The Maui News, I'm still going to be watching that tree. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts & Culture