© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Hiss Golden Messenger Is Looking For Truth On 'Terms Of Surrender'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 15, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger

North Carolina's M.C. Taylor, also known as Hiss Golden Messenger, is a seeker. He's someone who is looking for truth – truth from the world, and truth from himself. You can hear that in the songs on his latest album, Terms of Surrender, an album so full of truth he originally wasn't sure if he should release it at all.

Fortunately for us, he did. For this session, he joined me to talk about the album, the importance of family and what it was like dealing with depression while working on the record. You'll also learn about Taylor's admiration for teachers, which made its way into one of the songs on Terms of Surrender.

I started off by asking why he struggled to decide whether or not to release Terms of Surrender. Hear it all in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod