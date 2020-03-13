Isle Of Calm: Stream 6 Hours Of Soothing Music

You can stream this playlist viaSpotifyorApple Music.

Let's face it: These are anxious times, and many of the comforts, routines and distractions that make daily life easier — sports, church services, musical theater, late-night social gatherings, you name it — are being scaled back or canceled due to fears about the spread of coronavirus. So many of us are feeling the stress of uncertainty and, in many cases, isolation.

NPR Music's staff is no different. So when someone asked us to list the songs we turn to when we need calm, a huge playlist poured out. Encompassing classical, folk, jazz, ambient, pop, blues, soul, hip-hop, indie-rock and more, the block of music we're calling "Isle of Calm" is there to help settle your jangled nerves, slow your heart rate and string up a little hammock for your soul. We hope you enjoy it — there'll be much more to come as we get through these next few weeks together.

