The Austin 100: Vistas

Hometown: Edinburgh, Scotland

Genre:Rock

Why We're Excited: Vistas' "Sucker" is essentially one great big charm offensive, from the wall of buoyant guitars to the "Hey! Hey!" in the choruses to the Scottish-accented lyrics about the way love can make you feel like a hopeless dope. Some bands deepen their impact with abstract examinations of the human psyche, but Vistas' sweet and shiny songs are just irresistible, high-wattage joy dispensers.

Listen to Vistas' "Sucker"

