Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: Vistas

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT
Vistas.

Hometown: Edinburgh, Scotland

Genre:Rock

Why We're Excited: Vistas' "Sucker" is essentially one great big charm offensive, from the wall of buoyant guitars to the "Hey! Hey!" in the choruses to the Scottish-accented lyrics about the way love can make you feel like a hopeless dope. Some bands deepen their impact with abstract examinations of the human psyche, but Vistas' sweet and shiny songs are just irresistible, high-wattage joy dispensers.

Listen to Vistas' "Sucker"

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
