Arts & Culture

Classic World Cafe: Sheryl Crow On Her Debut Album, 'Tuesday Night Music Club'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
David Dye
Published April 28, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT
Sheryl Crow won three Grammy awards in 1995, including record of the year for "All I Wanna Do" off her album, <em>Tuesday Night Music Club.</em> For this session, we revisit her 1993 interview about her debut.
Lately — and maybe you've felt like this too — the passage of time feels weird. Whether you're working every day or you're stuck at home (or both), with our regular routines interrupted, it's hard to know sometimes what day it is. So, every so often we're doing away with the idea of time altogether here on World Cafe and taking you back into the archives to bring you Classic World Cafe sessions.

Today, you can pretend it's 1993. We'll set the scene: One month ago, a new singer-songwriter named Sheryl Crow released her debut album calledTuesday Night Music Club, but it hasn't been an immediate success. Though she had written some songs for the movie Kalifornia (bonus points if you remember that film, starring David Duchovny, Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis), this was before she had become a star. You'll hear her talk about that and play songs from her debut album in this Classic World Cafe session.

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
