© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Here Are The Longlist Nominees For This Year's National Book Awards

By Petra Mayer
Published September 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT
A stack of books on a black background.

Over the next few days, we'll be finding out which books made the longlists for this year's National Book Awards — beginning Wednesday morning with Young People's Literature and finishing up Friday with Fiction.

Check back with us throughout the week as we post each list to see who's in the running and find links to our coverage.

Finalists will be announced October 5th, and we're set to find out the winners November 17th during a live ceremony at a New York City venue — a return to form after last year's pandemic-induced virtual broadcast. But there will be virtual elements, and for those who can't make it to New York, the event will still be streaming live.

Fiction
Nonfiction
Poetry
Translated Literature
Young People's Literature

Young People's Literature

  • Safia Elhillo, Home Is Not a Country

  • Shing Yin Khor, The Legend of Auntie Po

  • Darcie Little Badger, A Snake Falls to Earth

  • Malinda Lo, Last Night at the Telegraph Club

  • Kyle Lukoff, Too Bright to See

  • Kekla Magoon, Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People

  • Amber McBride, Me (Moth)

  • Anna-Marie McLemore, The Mirror Season

  • Carole Boston Weatherford; illustrations by Floyd Cooper, Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre

  • Paula Yoo, From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Petra Mayer
    Petra Mayer (she/her) is an editor (and the resident nerd) at NPR Books, focusing on fiction, and particularly genre fiction. She brings to the job passion, speed-reading skills, and a truly impressive collection of Doctor Who doodads. You can also hear her on the air and on the occasional episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
    See stories by Petra Mayer