Whiskey is a blanket term that can cover nearly all amber liquid — from Scotch to Irish to Japanese whiskey — but there are two whiskeys that are truly American spirits: bourbon and rye.

Robert Simonson is a cocktail writer, two-time James Beard award nominee and regular “Bar Talk” contributor for Lake Effect. He recently released his eighth book on cocktails called, Bourbon & Rye Cocktails: The History of American Whiskey in 73 Recipes.

"Bourbon and rye, specifically, are American spirits. The main difference is the materials they are distilled from. They have what is called a mash bill, which basically means a recipe," notes Simonson. "And in order to call yourself bourbon you are primarily corn, at least 51%. And with rye you are distilled from 51% rye. In both cases, you have to be aged in newly charred white oak barrels and there are a few other stipulations about proof, but it does have a lot of government rules, surprisingly."

Using a timeline format with chapters spanning from the late 1700s to today, Bourbon and Rye Cocktails goes through the history of American whiskey through the cocktails that they are used in. From highlighting key moments such as Prohibition and the rise of modern craft distilleries, drink pioneers like Elijah Craig and exploring legendary brands — each historic marker for American whiskey is turn reflected with a curated cocktail recipe from bartenders across the country.

Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, copyright © 2026 / Photographs by Lizzie Munro Using a timeline format starting from the late 1700s to today, Bourbon and Rye Cocktails goes through the history of American whiskey through the cocktails that they are used in.

"When I decided to write this book, I had a tough time figuring out how to write it," says Simonson. "Along with the boom in bourbon and rye, there has been this boom in whiskey books in the past 20 years... So I really had to put my thinking cap on and think, well, how do I write this differently? And so I started relying on my expertise as a cocktail writer."

He says that bourbon in particular has had a "roller coaster career" with the changes its gone through.

"It started out as a kind of a regional spirit that was made by farmers in the South, [then] it started to grow in popularity by the end of the 19th century and more in the early 20th century. Then prohibition came around and that was real knockout punch," Simonson explains.

Bourbon got back on its feet after World War II severely impacted distilleries converted to wartime efforts, but then Americans started favoring tequila and vodka in the 1970s and 80s and bourbon didn't really recover until the early 2000s.

"But after that they enter a boom period where people begin to newly appreciate bourbon and rye. I think it's actually probably the biggest boom that bourbon has ever had, and it brought rye back from the dead, and we've been enjoying that for the past 25 years," Simonson notes.

Rye whiskey had a steep decline after it never truly recovered post-Prohibition, and by the end of the 20th Century there were only three rye brands on the shelves according to Simonson. "But then it came back in the 21st Century largely due to the cocktail revival," he adds.

Photograph by Lizzie Munro / Ten Speed Press The recipe for the Silk Stockings cocktail from Milwaukee's own Bryant's Cocktail Lounge is included in Bourbon & Rye Cocktails, but there is intentionally one missing ingredient.

With plenty of options for bourbon and rye on the shelves, you can make any of the classic drinks in Bourbon and Rye Cocktails — from the Old-Fashioned, Manhattan, Mint Julep, Sazerac, to Whiskey Sour— as well as new recipes like the Barrel Hopper, Soba Sour or The Ninth Ward.

One recipe Simonson is particularly proud to include in the book is Silk Stockings from Milwaukee's own Bryant's Cocktail Lounge.

"John Dye, the owner of Bryant's, was very generous and he gave me that recipe. A lot of their recipes go back to the 1930s when the bar was founded. And their secret, if you've been there and you glance behind the bar, there's a little Rolodex, and that's where all the recipes are. But they don't t tell anybody, and they don t print them," he notes. "Although [Dye] did mention to me that he left something out. So you can make something very close to a Silk Stockings, but if you're gonna get the exact one, you may still have to go to the bar."

SILK STOCKINGS #1

1 oz Jim Beam bourbon

1 oz dry vermouth

1 oz Mandarine Napoleon liqueur

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz orange juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

orange twist, for garnish

Combine the liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker half filled with ice and shake vigorously until chilled. Serve in a highball glass over ice. Garnish with the orange twist.

Simonson is on a book tour for Bourbon & Rye, and he'll be at will be at Four Winds in Fitchburg on Nov. 22 and Boswell Books in Milwaukee on Nov. 30. You can find more information here.

