Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Congresspeople, DHS funding and the SAVE Act

Immigration policy is on many people’s minds given President Trump’s immigration crackdown and the resistance in places like Minneapolis. Last week, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan both opposed a government funding package as they push for more guardrails to hold the Department of Homeland Security and ICE accountable.

But Democrats didn’t have enough votes to stop the funding package. All the Wisconsin GOP House members voted in favor of it, and President Trump signed it into law last week as well.

JR Ross of WisPolitics.com lays out what we should know about that, and about the chances of the SAVE Act and the latest on funding for WisconsinEye, the state’s independently run state Capitol broadcast network.

