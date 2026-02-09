© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Congresspeople, DHS funding and the SAVE Act

By Maayan Silver
Published February 9, 2026 at 9:59 AM CST
Milwaukee protesters march against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in late January 2026. Funding for the Department of Homeland Security is up for discussion in Congress this month.

Immigration policy is on many people’s minds given President Trump’s immigration crackdown and the resistance in places like Minneapolis. Last week, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan both opposed a government funding package as they push for more guardrails to hold the Department of Homeland Security and ICE accountable.

But Democrats didn’t have enough votes to stop the funding package. All the Wisconsin GOP House members voted in favor of it, and President Trump signed it into law last week as well.

JR Ross of WisPolitics.com lays out what we should know about that, and about the chances of the SAVE Act and the latest on funding for WisconsinEye, the state’s independently run state Capitol broadcast network.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
