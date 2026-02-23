Capitol Notes: A new leaf in Wisconsin politics

There are several opportunities for new beginnings in Wisconsin politics in 2026, including who ends up in the governor's office, which party controls the state Senate and Assembly and who leads the Legislature.

This week's Capitol Notes looks at the legacies of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and analyzes recent developments at the state Capitol, including recent bills passed by the Legislature on women's health and the latest negotiations over property taxes and the budget surplus.