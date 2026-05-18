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Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Senate sours on plan to spend budget surplus

By Maayan Silver
Published May 18, 2026 at 7:40 AM CDT
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Tourists mill in center of Wisconsin State Capitol and point upwards at the dome.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
A lot happens in the Wisconsin Capitol. And, sometimes, it doesn't happen, like the push for education spending and tax breaks that retiring Democratic Governor Tony Evers and outgoing Republican leaders attempted this May.

Right here, folks: Everything you need to know about the $2 billion spending plan that would have increased school spending, lowered property taxes and resulted in $300 rebates went bust last week in the Wisconsin Senate.

Why was it signed off on by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders? Why were there supporters and critics on both sides? And will it rise again?

These questions and more are answered on this week’s Capitol Notes.

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Capitol Notes WUWMWUWM NewsLake EffectWisconsin State Capitol
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver