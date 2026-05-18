Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Senate sours on plan to spend budget surplus
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Right here, folks: Everything you need to know about the $2 billion spending plan that would have increased school spending, lowered property taxes and resulted in $300 rebates went bust last week in the Wisconsin Senate.
Why was it signed off on by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders? Why were there supporters and critics on both sides? And will it rise again?
These questions and more are answered on this week’s Capitol Notes.